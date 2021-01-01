From nshi
Mouse Pad Lovely Round Mouse Mat Multi Function Stitched Edge Design Non Slip Rubber Base Beautiful Desktop Mousepad for Home Office 2pcs Style 3
Advertisement
BENEFIT: With best quality, smooth cloth surface, easy cleaning and maintenance. DESIGN: Natural rubber base with silky cloth surface, perfect gift for friends. MATERIAL: Made of quality material, vibrant permanent colors that will not fade. ADVANTAGE: Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, give you a wonderful feeling for your office life. USING: Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop.