Mouse Pad Gaming White, Mouse Pad for Wireless Mouse, Mousepad with Designs Cheap Non Slip Laptop Cute Frog Mouse Mat for Women Men Travel Portable

Ultra-Smooth Surface: Optimized Anti-Fray Soft Polyester Cloth For Your Wrist Bring Comfortable, Mouse Can Be Quickly Moved And Precision Positioned. No Logo Printing, Your Immerse Into Work Or Games Not Distracted. Size & Rubber Base: Fits Almost Anywhere, Measures 10.3 X 8.3 X 0.12inch ( 260mm X 210mm X 3mm). Ultra Thick 3mm Rubber Pad, Suitable For All Surfaces. Durable Manufacturing Design: Dense Non-Skid Rubber Base Keeps Can Firmly Grip The Desktop, Preventing Sliding Or Movement Of Mouse Pad. Surrounded Stitched Edges Guard Against Surface Peeling It Won'T Edge Rolled Up, To Ensure Long-Term Use Without Deformation And Degumming. Mouse Pad Cleaning: Machine Washable And Hand Washable, Do Not Bleach. This Mouse Mat Is Made Of Polyester Cloth Which Has Great Locking-Color Effect Not Easy To Fade. Mouse Mat Support: Available For All Types Of Mouse, Wired And Wireless, Laser And Optical. This Mouse Pad Compatible All Os.