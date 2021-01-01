Mouse Pad Funny Black Pug Mat for Gaming Computer Office Home PC Laptop 9.5 x 7.9 inch Mousepad

?7.9 x 9.5 inch. Ideal size for office and home. 3mm thickness to adapt to all surfaces. (Machine washable for easy cleaning) ?The smooth polyester fabric surface allows more accurate mouse movement to ensure smoother mouse control and pinpoint accuracy. Dense shading and anti-slip natural rubber base can firmly grip the desktop. No need to worry about the mouse pad slipping away anymore. This mouse pad has delicate edges which can prevent wear. Ensure prolonged use without deformation and degumming. Exquisite illustration add personality to your office, perfect for all style desktop, office, home, computer and mice. It's ideal for gamers, graphic designers, or anyone who uses a mouse for long sessions.