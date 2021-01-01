From value brand
Mouse Pad Purple Dragon Purple Moon, Customized Rectangle Mousepad MP3121
Advertisement
dimensions:230 190 3mm(9 7.5 0.12 inches),rectangle, package included:1 mouse pad 1 free gift made of durable heat-resistant polyester fabric, easy cleaning and maintenance no-slip natura rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop, compatible with optical, wireless or laser mice full color printing, no glue or harmful chemicals, vibrant permanent colors that will not fade custom personalized gaming mouse pad, if you have like favorite photo or design, can be sent to us, you will get your own mouse pad