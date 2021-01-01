From nshi
Mouse Pad Disney Beauty and The Beast Rose Mousepad Non-Slip Rubber Funny Cute Mat for Gaming and Gift
Advertisement
Size: 24cm x 20cm (9.8 x 8 inch) Stability is very good and Non-slip rubber material base that provides heavy grip preventing sliding or movement of mouse pad. Premium quality cloth, durable, smooth surface to ensure smoother mouse control and pinpoint accuracy, allows for optimum speed and accurate control, but can't change the mouse's own accuracy and performance. Mouse Pads works well on wired, wireless, optical, mechanical, and laser mice, Ideal for gamers, graphic designers, or anyone who uses a mouse for long sessions, Package Included: 1 × Mouse Mat