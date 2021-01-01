Mouse Pad and Keyboard with Wrist Support, Gel Ergonomic Mouse Pad with Wrist Support for Computers Laptop, Non-Slip Comfortable Mouse Pads w/Raised.

?ERGONOMIC DESIGN? The Mouse Pad and Keyboard With Wrist Support is designed to be highly integrated with wrist movements to maintain wrist comfort and normal circulation of the blood. Protecting the wrist joint, reduce the wrist fatigue and pain caused by the long time use of the mouse, and have a good prevention effect for the current popular mouse hand. UNIQUE DESIGN? The Mouse Pad and Keyboard With Wrist Support adopts semi-adhesive PU Base, the mouse pad with wrist support adopts natural rubber backing, both of them grasp firmly on the desk, no unwanted move or sliding so you can fix your mind on your work. the surface of Smooth lycra cloth covering provides smooth and precise tracking movements for your mouse. Also easy to wash, fast drying. With personalized pattern for choice, make your life colorful. PAIN RELIEF? Our Mouse Pad and Keyboard With Wrist Support comfortable and eco-friendly gel material provides super soft and elastic support to wrist, Comfortable and durable