MOUNTUP Single Laptop Mount with Tray, Notebook Arm Stand Desk Mount, C Clamp and Mounting Grommet Base, VESA 75x75/100x100, Height Adjustable for.

More Organized Space: Laptop stand mount helps to make the most out of small work space. It frees up your desk for other accessories like keyboard, mouse and noteboook. The detachable clips on the arm and pole keeps your cables organized. There is another cable clip to store the needed tools. The desk stand mount is just like another small desk. Non Slip Laptop Tray: Equipped with 4 soft pads and 1 soft string. The 4 pads is soft to avoid scratch and designed to increase friction. The string can hold the laptop to the tray in the place. The stand mounts are more sturdy and protect your laptop better. Ergonomic Laptop StandThis adjustable laptop mount with table tray can elevate your notebook so the screen is at the height of your eyes and external monitors. You can also make the swivel laptop stand to the position where your neck, shoulder and body feel comfortable. Our laptop mounts improve both your work efficiency and cervical spine health. Adjustable Height, Angle and Dista