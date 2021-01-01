Mounts Dual Articulating Arm TV Wall Mount Bracket for 2065 TVs up to VESA 400 and 115lbs Mounts on Studs up to 16 and Includes a Twisted Veins 10.

Fits VESA 400 TVs up to 115lbs. Will NOT fit VESA 600 TVs even if they are 65 or less. The APDAM2B model fits VESA 600. The 17 wall plate fits 16 wall studs exactly. When mounted to 16 studs, no side to side on wall adjustment is possible. The TV will be centered in the middle of the studs. It will NOT fit 20 or 24 studs. The APDAM2B model fits up to 24 studs. This mount ships with Four sets of TV mounting screws and spacers to fit most TVs. But it does Not have screws for All TVs. However, if your TV requires different screws, stocks hundreds of TV screw sets in the US and will ship any required screws for free. Even with the Wall Plate Level, the TV plate may be out of level depending on the weight distribution of your TV. Four screws in the TV plate, when loosened, allow for rotation adjustment for leveling. 14.5' Extension, 2.7' profile when Collapsed, 130 Swivel, 20 Tilt, 3 Rotation Adjustment. Includes a 10' Twisted Veins HDMI Cable, and a 6' 3 Axis