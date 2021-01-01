From unique-bargains

22mm Mounting Latching Emergency Stop Push Button Switch AC250V 10A with Light 110V 1NO 1NC

Description

Operation Type: Latching; Contact Type: DPST 1 NO 1 NC; Overall Size: 90*37*30mm(L*W*H) (Rated) Voltage: 250V; Ui: 660V; Ith: 10A；Light Voltage:110V Mounting Hole Dia: 22mm / 0.87';Terminals Quantity: 6; Main Color: red+white Push to stop and lock, twist to reset. Widely used in lathe, CNC machine tool, laser cutting machine, elevator and other control circuit emergency stop, suitable for the design and replacement of control panel and electrical box

