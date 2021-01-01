Mounting Dream TV Wall Mount TV Bracket for 42-86 Inch TVs, Universal Full Motion TV Mount with Articulating Arms, Max VESA 800x400mm 132 lbs.

ALL-ROUND TV MOUNT: Like G.I. Joe the soldier A UNIVERSAL guy that knows everything doesn't know fear. Ha! Got ya! The same goes for our TV Mounts universally knows everything. One thing itâ??s a TV wall mount that is suitable for: 42-86 inch TV/Max VESA 800 x 400mm. Max weight: 132 lbs. TV wall mounts likely for 24' wood studs spacing. Yeah! GYMNASM-WISE TV WALL MOUNT: New generation new feeling new technology. Forget about the outdated â??rock hard TV brackets and experience the full motion TV mount with new technology skills implanted within. Some examples like Functions of degrees: Tilt + 5 ° / - 15 ° Swivel + / - 45 ° Level + / - 3 ° Extend/retract: 2.75 '- 18.5'. Sounds awesome right? Plus you can set it to any angle you want. Itâ??s not illegal to give it a try SUPERMAN DURABILITY: Did you know Superman had a clone? That clone is the same quality as him. Strong and handsome.