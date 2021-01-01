Mountain Tapestry Forest Tree Tapestry Sunset Tapestry Nature Landscape Tapestry Wall Hanging For Room(59.1 X 59.1 Inches)

AMAZING MATERIAL: This mountain peak tapestry is made of 100% polyester fabric, which is soft, durable, skin-friendly, lightweight and easy to hang or pack away for your indoor or outdoor use. Suitable for 4 seasons.UNIQUE DESIGN: This forest mountain tapestry adopts advanced HD print. Don’t worry about fading. Feathering vivid colors, crisp lines and delicate hemming, it will add your room a more permanent harmonious decoration.GOOD SIZE CHOICE: 51.2"L × 59.1"W; 59.1"L × 59.1"W; 59.1"L × 82.7"W; 70.9"L × 92.5"W. We offer 4 size for you to choose for different usage scenarios. Great gift for you.EASY USE & CARE: You can hang this nature art tapestry with decorative tacks or push pins easily. Dry clean or gentle hand wash in cold water. You can also easily iron it on low temperature.MULTIPLE OPTIONS: This tapestry is great for wall hangings, Beach throws, picnic blankets, porch hangings, table cloths, bed Spreads, sofa covers, dorm decorations, ceiling decor, window curtain... Perfect Gift for you! Size: 51.2 " H x 59.1" W