LifeLike Designs Mountain Mist Bigfoot Silhouette Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Simple silhouette of Bigfoot with cool mountains in the mist design. Great for Bigfoot hunters, believers and fans. Cool artistic design with Bigfoot theme. Great for wilderness explorers, campers, hikers, outdoorsy types. If you love Sasquatch and want a cool and outdoorsy design this one is perfect! Great gift for men, women, kids, who are interested in Bigfoot, Sasquatch, Yeti. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only