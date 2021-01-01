Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Half Caff, Single-Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods, Medium Roast Coffee, 72 Count

BRAND STORY: The mountains are a special place. It's where Green Mountain Coffee Roasters was born. It's where we developed our adventurous spirit and commitment to improving the lands through sustainably sourced coffee. We're driven to bring the world a richer, better cup of coffee. Be bold. Be alive. Grab a cup and get out there. TASTE: This flavorful and mellow blend is the best of both worlds: all the flavor and half the caffeine. Notes of chocolate and raisin lead to a smooth, nutty finish. ROAST: Medium roast, 100% Arabica caffeinated coffee and is certified Orthodox Union Kosher (U) SUSTAINABILITY: Committed to 100% responsibly sourced coffee by end of 2020 COMPATIBILITY: Contains genuine Keurig K-Cup pods, engineered for guaranteed quality and compatibility with all Keurig K-Cup coffee makers