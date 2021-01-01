Mountain White Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear/White Lights

The mission ridge artificial Christmas tree features a natural silhouette with extremely lifelike foliage and all-metal hinged branch construction. The tree needles are constructed out of non-allergenic and flame-retardant materials. The multiple hues allow for a truly unique collection. The EZ Connect feature makes assembly a breeze by auto locking each tier securely into place. Leave your old tangled string lights behind this year. Simply unfold out of storage, fluff, and decorate! This model is prestrung with 550 LED bulbs that feature 8 light modes. Designed to last, the mission ridge tree is sure to provide more convenience and ease to your holiday season, year after year. Size: 10' H