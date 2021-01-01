Mount Vinyl Record Frame Wall Mount and Shelf Stand Invisible and Adjustable 3

Clear plastic mount enables you to showcase your vinyl records without covering the artwork Adjustable from 8.75 to 14.25; Holds any collectible up to 1 in thickness Two-in-one design allows you to hang your record albums on the wall or display them on a shelf Three-step assembly makes the process quick and easy so you can spend more time on designing and less on complicated instructions Adjusts to fit all vinyl sizes so you can display your entire collection while creating a visually impactful wall dcor