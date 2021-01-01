Mount Mini Smartphone Rig amp Aluminum Alloy Grip Handle Cell Phone Tripod Adapter Standard Cold Shoe Mount and 14quot20 Thread Tripod Mount Fit.

Best Quality Guranteed. STANDARD COLD SHOE MOUNT: With an integrated cold shoe mount on the top, it allows you to attach video recording accessories such as microphone, led light, and audio mixer. Perfect for live-streaming, vlogging, interviews, performances and more. STANDARD 1/4'-20 THREAD: Compatible with tripod, monopod, selfie stick, camera dolly slider, Arca Swiss plate. ULTIMATE VERSATILITY: The Aluminum Alloy Hand Grip features male and female 1/4'-20 threaded mounts that give you the power to customize your gear the way you want it. TEXTURED NON-SLIP GRIP: Improve your photos and videos with a more comfortable and ergonomic grip. UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: The smartphone rig fits most of the smartphones on the market such as iPhone XS MAX, XR, XS, X, 8 Plus, 8,7 Plus, 7, 6S Plus, 5S, 5C, SE, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, S9, S8, Note 8, S7, S7 Edge, S6, Google Pixel, GoPro action camera and so on.