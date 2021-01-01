Mount-It! TV Cart Stand with Rolling Casters and Shelf | 37 to 70 inch Screens

Mount-It! universal mobile TV cart with one shelf can be used for commercial and home use. Ideal for conference rooms, schools, hospitals and trade shows. Avoid holes in your walls and use a TV Cart instead. You can roll it from one room to another or roll it outside to your porch, pool, or backyard. The quality black finish matches most flat screen TVs in your home or office environment. Easy to assemble or disassemble. The TV brackets are height adjustable to place the TV just right for your audience. All necessary instructions and hardware included.