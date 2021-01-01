Mount-it! Fixed TV Mount | Fits 24"-43" TVs | Low Profile Wall Bracket

This wall mount offers durable support with a discrete, ultra-minimal design. Keep your LED, LCD, or monitor display close to the wall with a distance of only 0.7". Its impossibly slim profile strikes the perfect balance between strength and style. You decide which screen you want to mount, from TVs 23" - 42" in size with VESA mounting patterns up to 200x200mm. Enjoy the flexibility and freedom of universal display compatibility. This fixed TV mount also features an intuitive and easy to use installation system. The slide-in and slide-out mounting bracket requires minimal effort to set up, letting you get your TV mounted on your wall in no time!