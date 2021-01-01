Mount-It! Dual TV Ceiling Mount | Tilting Rotating | Fits 32" to 75" Screen Sizes | Black

The Mount-It! Dual TV Ceiling Mount is an elegant, dual-screen ceiling mounted solution for advertising, showcasing, displaying, or presenting important information. Tilt the TV up to 20° downwards for a more convenient viewing experience. Rotate 360° to suit your changing business needs. Adjust the height easily by removing a single pin and use the locking bar and pin to secure your screens in public areas. The cable management clips will help keep your wires out of sight. All necessary hardware and instruction guides are included.