Moto Z3 Case, Moto Z3 Play Case, Yiakeng Dual Layer Shockproof Wallet Slim Protective With Kickstand Hard Phone Case Cover For Motorola Moto Z3.

Brand: Yiakeng Color: Moto Z3 Case Black Compatible Phone Models: Moto Z3 Play, Moto Z3, Motorola Moto Z3 Play Screen Size: 5.5 Inches The Case Is Sturdy, Easy To Apply And Remove, But Not Bulky Or Heavy To Handle. The Colors Are Bright, It Is So Sturdy And Protects Your Phone Perfectly. This Case Have Provided More Grip In Hand, Phone Are Gripped Are Not Somewhat Slippery, Fit Is Perfect No Play And Easy To Get On And Off. The Phone Feel Secure If Dropped The Design And Functionality Was Okay, Positive Is The Buttons Line Up Pretty Well, And Are Easy To Operate. The Kick Stand Is Handy! The Stand Is An Added Bonus For When You Want To Watch A Video. Provides Ample Traction So That Your Phone No Longer Slips Out Of Your Hand. It Fits Perfectly With All Of The Openings For The Camera And Speaker, Etc In The Right Places. It Protected Phone When You Dropped It! It Can Protect The Phone From Being Scratched Scratches Or Marks On The Case A