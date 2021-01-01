From general
Moto G7 Power Screen Protector-(3 Pack) Full Coverage Bubble Free Ultra-Thin 0.3Mm Anti-Scratch Hd Tempered Glass Protective Film Compatible With.
Advertisement
Material: Tempered Glass Screen Size: 6.2 Inches Clarity: 99 Compatible Devices: Cellphone Compatible Phone Models: Motorola Moto G7 Xt1955 6.2 Item Hardness: 9H? Ultra-Clear High Definition With 99% Transparency To Allow Anoptimal, Natural Viewing Experience. Ultra Thin 0.3Mm Thickness Is Reliable And Resilient, And Promises Full Compatibility With Touch Sensitivity. Highly Durable, And Scratch Resistant - Surface Hardness 9H And Topped With Oleophobic Coating To Reduce Fingerprints. Package Includes:3 Pcs Tempered Glass Screen Protectors, 3 Pairs Cleaning Wipes (Wet And Dry), 3 Sets Dust Absorber + Guide Stickers.