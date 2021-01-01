From general
Moto G7 Power / G7 Supra Case, Premium Leather Flip Zipper Wallet Case Cover Stand Feature With Card Holder And Wrist Strap For Motorola Moto G7.
Advertisement
Material: Leather: Form Factor: Flip Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: Moto G7 Supra, Motorola G7 Power Made From High Quality Pu Leather Material Touch Comfortable And Soft. And The Wallet Size Is Perfect To Hold In Your Hand. Zipper Coin Pocket To Organize Loose Coins/Keys/Earphone. Snap Button Complete Perfect Security And Quick Flip Open/Close. Card Slots Holder Combine 3 Card Slots And 1 Transparent Window For Easy Access To Your Id Card Or Photo. Detachable Wrist Strap Allows You To Carry Your Phone Securely As A Mini-Clutch Bag By Attaching It Around Your Wrist.