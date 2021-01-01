Moto G7 Play Case, Cute Fashinon Slim Luxury Shinning Sparkle Bling Classy Glitter Sparkle Girl Girly Women Protective Cover For Motorola Moto G.

Material: Tpu: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Silver, Blue Compatible Phone Models: Moto G7 Play Pattern: Solid Bling Bling Style: The 'Bling Bling' Design Will Make Your Phone Look Fashionable And Perfect Every Day, And Let You Match Any Occasions. Slim 3-Layer Design: Designed With Tpu Layer + Color Make-Up Layer + Pc Layer To Protect Protect Your Phone From Dropping, Shocking And Scratching Etc. Featured Soft Tpu Edge That You Can Easily To Install And Remove Your Case Whenever You Want To Replace. This Designer Bling Case Designed Just Only 2.0Mm Thinness And 36G Net Weight, Along With 0.6Mm Tpu Bumper Higher Than Screen And 1Mm Back Cover Raised The Back Camera. Precise Cutouts For Speakers, Charging Ports, Audio Ports And Buttons To Allow Your Convenience. Shock Absorption Tpu Bumper, Polished Tpu Edge For Smooth And Secure Gripping. Super Durable. Perfect Fit: Ultra-Thin With Light Weight Design Will Never Make Your Phone Looks Bulky.