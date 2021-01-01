Moto G Fast 2020 Unlocked Made for US by 332GB 16MP Camera White

Unlocked for the freedom to choose your carrier. Compatible with AT & T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks. Sim card not included. Customers may need to contact Sprint for activation on Sprints network. Blazing fast performance. Experience instant response to every tap, touch, and swipe with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and 3GB RAM. 16MP triple camera system. Capture the perfect shot in any situation with a Macro Vision camera for detailed closeups and an ultra-wide lens that fits 4x more in the frame. 2 day battery. Get plenty of power for today and tomorrow with a 4000 mAh battery. 6.4' Max Vision HD+ display. Bring your favorite photos, movies, shows, and games to life on an ultra-wide display. Water-repellent. Never let spills or splashes get in the way of using your phone. Exclusive Moto Experiences. Unique features that make your smartphone easier to use. Wi-Fi Hotspot Ready: Moto G St