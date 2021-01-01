Motion Sensor Metal Trash Can

Experience hands-free cleaning with this motion-sensing trash can. This sensor-operated trash can accommodates eight gallons, and thanks to the built-in active carbon filter deodorizer, your room will stay smelling fresh and clean. The touchless feature of this trash can eliminates the possibility of cross-contamination of germs. It requires four AA batteries for up to six months of daily operation (batteries not included). The sensor range is six inches, while the lid stays open for four seconds at a time. Color: Black