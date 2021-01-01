Serta Motion Essentials III Adjustable Bed Frame, Queen, Black

Wireless remote: allows you to easily Raise and lower the head and foot of the mattress One-touch Zero Gravity: zero-g adjusts your legs to a higher level than your heart helping to relieve pressure off the lower Back and promote circulation One-touch flat: preset button to return the base to a flat position Easy connect: easily synchronize two bases with one remote Quiet Motor: head and foot motors engineered to preserve a peaceful sleep environment by creating very little noise when activated