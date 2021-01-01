Energizer Motion-Activated LED, Battery Operated, Wireless, 65 Lumens, No Wiring Needed, Mounting Hardware Included, Swivels, 39879 Security Light, White

Motion-Activated – LED wireless spotlight, 60 lumens provide bright white light and detects motion up to 15ft. at an angle of 120 Adjustable Spotlight – 90 tilt provides unique degree of adjustability and swivel head adjusts 180 to meet movement Manual Control – ON/OFF/AUTO switch for manual control and while in AUTO, 20-, 40- and 60-second timeout options Simple Set-up – Wireless and easy to install with mounting hardware included and 3 AA batteries required (not included) Water-resistant – for outdoor or indoor use, perfect for entry doors, patio, fence posts, garages, sheds, driveways, porches, basements, and many more areas., Weight: 0.45 Pounds, Manufacturer: Jasco Products