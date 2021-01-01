From divi

Mothinessto Easy to Operate Metal KVM Switcher HDMI Distributor for Computer

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For example, if the TV is 4K, it can support 4K/30Hz output. If the cable is good within 1m, it can support 4K/60Hz, the video source also requires 4K source input at same time. 2 PC share the display, share a set of and keyboard, no need to drive plug and play. Better pairing and a more perfect experience. This is a product that switches from 2 hosts to a single monitor or TV. It allows users to experience the operation of two different hosts, which can be used for office by one host, another for stock or watch TV.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com