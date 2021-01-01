From evesky
Mothinessto DVD Burner Good Performance External Optical Drive Anti?Interference Easy to Store Stable Small Size Easy to Carry for Laptop
Advertisement
Compatible with USB3.0 ports and the following ports USB2.0/1.1 efficiency is more stable. Small size, easy to carry and store, convenient to use and with good performance. Compatible for WindowsXP/2003/Wind8/Wind10/Vista/7/Liux/OS X 10 system. Wide range of applications, no need for additional drivers, support plug and play. The data cable adopts pure copper braiding process, which has strong anti?interference ability, signal attenuation and more stable data transmission.