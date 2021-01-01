From papyrus
Mother's Day Greeting Card Bold Peonies - PAPYRUS
Advertisement
Send a bright and happy wish this Mother’s Day with this lovely card from Papyrus. Papyrus cards greeting cards offer premium looks for very special people! With so many amazing people in your life, you'll always have a reason to connect. Papyrus offers premium stationery, greetings cards, gift wrap, gift bags and entertaining products for everyday occasions and all holiday seasons-all with unique designs and quality embellishments. Pattern: Floral.