From dog breed border collie lover gift
Dog Breed Border Collie Lover Gift Mothers Day Dog Lover Mom Border Collie Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Border collie mom. Great design for Mother's Day if you are a dog lover or a dog owner and if your favorite dog breed is the border collie. Border collies are the smartest and sweetest dogs and the best pet you can ever have at home. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only