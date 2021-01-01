Mother Of Pearl Case + (Usb-C) Magnetic Link Charger + Usb-C Adapter For Iphone 12 Pro Max Featuring Built In Self-Aligning Compatibility With.

[Self-Aligning]: Magnetic Disk Allows Precise Alignment With Your Iphone 12 Series For A Fast Efficient Charge. For Use With Magsafe Compatible Devices And Cases. [Fast And Safe]: Magnetic Link, Wireless Charger Provides 10W Output For Faster Charging. Intelligent Charging Technology Provides Overheat Protection, Surge Protection And Short-Circuit Protection. This Magnetic Wireless Charger Can Protect Your New Iphone From Overheating, Preserving / Optimizing Battery Life, And Offering A Faster And Safer Charging Experience. [Complete Charging Convenience]: Use Your Phone While Wireless Charging. Simply Place The Charging Disk Centered On The Back Of The Iphone And The Disk Will Magnetically Secure Into Position. Magnetic Link, Wireless Charger Charges Directly Through Protective Magsafe Compatible Cases Up To 2Mm Thick. [Specifications]: 10Ft Drop Tested Case Compatible With Magsafe Iphone 12 Pro Max, Charging Cable: Extra Long 6.5