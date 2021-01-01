Mosso Pro LED Desk Lamp by Koncept When our designers created the Mosso Pro Floor model, they knew the built-in touchstrip, tunable color capabilities, USB Charging Port, continuous dimming, and other unique features of the desk lamp version needed to be incorporated into the design of the floor lamp, as well. With the same ultra-high energy efficiency, this floor lamp stands tall amongst the rest of our collection. Features: Touchstrip for continuous dimming and on/off control Built-in occupancy sensor Built-in USB charging port LEDs have a lifespan of 60,000 hours Overall: 25.20" L x 10" D x 43.90" HProduct Weight: 8.3 lbs. Materials: Aluminum and Plastic | Mosso Pro LED Floor Lamp in Metallic Black by Koncept