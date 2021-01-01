Storkcraft Moss White Convertible Crib With Drawer

With its stunning shiplap details, full-panel headboard and uniquely textured finish, the Storkcraft Moss 4-in-1 Convertible Crib with Drawer provides parents with space-saving nursery storage in the ever-popular modern, rustic, versatile, farmhouse style. The Storkcraft Moss' quality craftsmanship is complemented by its space-saving under-crib storage drawer, which is equipped with 2 separate compartments - allowing parents to easily store and organize their most important nursery essentials. Designed to adapt to your growing baby, this convertible crib is equipped with an adjustable mattress support base with 3 different height options and can convert from a baby crib into a daybed, toddler bed and full-size bed. The Storkcraft Moss is JPMA Certified, expert tested to meet all applicable federal safety standards and is backed by Storkcraft's 1-year limited warranty and supportive customer care. Easy assembly required. Crib mattress not included. Crib conversion kit sold separately. Exclusively from Storkcraft, proud recipient of the 2020 Women's Choice Award for 9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Baby and Kids Furniture. Compare Storkcraft's line of baby cribs to those from Delta Children, DaVinci, Babyletto, Evolur, Dream On Me and IKEA. Color: White.