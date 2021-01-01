Moslion Mouse Pad Vintage Lily Retro Floral Summer Spring Flowers Blossom Garden Exotic Natural Gaming Mouse Mat Non-Slip Rubber Base Thick.

1.Product Size: This Gaming Mouse Pad is: 9.5x7.9 Inch (24x20 cm). 2.Suitable Ocassion: This Non-Slip Rubber Thick Mouse Pad Mouse is great for your laptop, computer & PC in the Office Desk Accessories. And the use of an area sufficient to meet the usual work and surf the Internet. 3.Non-slip Natural Rubber Base: Natural Rubber Healthy and Eco-friendly. Dense shading and anti-slip natural rubber base can firmly grip the desktop. Premium soft material for your comfort and mouse-control. 4.Perfect Gift: Ideal Gift for everyday use at home or in the office, it\u2019s a very intimate and practical gift for your mother, father, wife, husband, girl, boy, friend and colleague. 5.Customer Service: We offer 100% money back guarantee, Your satisfaction is our promise, and returns/ exchanges are made easy.