MOSIDECOR Five Nights at Freddy's Mouse Pad Anime Mousepad Gaming Mouse Mat with Non-Slip Rubber Base for Computer Laptop Desk Pad Accessories Kids.

Size: 9.8'x11.8'(25cm x 30cm) .Gamepad Mat is light and easy to carry. Easy to fold, suitable for travel. High Quality Material: Made of premium rubber material with durable construction. Its non-slip material also adds stability during everyday use. It features Durable Stitched Edges and has 3 mm thickness, Which Can Protect The Pad From Wear, Deformation, And Degumming. Performance: The Smooth Surface Of The Mouse Pad Makes Your Wrist And Hand Feel Comfortable When Working Or Playing Games, Controlling And Improving The Sensitivity Of The Mouse. Wide range of application: The cute Pattern On The Mouse Pad Adds Personality To Your Elegant Office. Ideal size for daily use, Home and Offic, Gaming And Learning, Which Can Match Desktops, Laptops, Personal Computers, Consoles, Etc. The pattern gives your office and homa a modern and professional atmosphere It Can Be Washed By Hand, Not Bleached.