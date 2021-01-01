'Moses and Joshua in the Tabernacle' by James Tissot Framed Painting Print

Features:Custom framed museum quality giclee on canvasOrnate gold fleur frameMade in the USAProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: High quality artist grade canvasAdditional Materials: LinenColor: BrownNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: James TissotStyle: TraditionalOrientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 19.24" H x 22" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 24.2" H x 28" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 30.81" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Shape: RectangleLED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: EuropeCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: PeopleAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: GoldOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Moses and Joshua in the TabernacleEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:Dimensions:Linen liner size: 1"Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 19.24" H x 22" W x 1.5" D): 19.23Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24.2" H x 28" W x 1.5" D): 24.19Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30.81" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 30.81Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 19.24" H x 22" W x 1.5" D): 22Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24.2" H x 28" W x 1.5" D): 28Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30.81" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 19.24" H x 22" W x 1.5" D, 24.2" H x 28" W x 1.5" D, 30.81" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 19.24" H x 22" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 24.2" H x 28" W x 1.5" D): 9Overall Product Weight (Size: 30.81" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 4Assembly:Warranty: Size: 19.24" H x 22" W x 1.5" D