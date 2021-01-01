Rose Tree Multi Moselle Reversible Euro Sham, 26-in. x 26-in.

Rose Tree Moselle Reversible Euro Sham, 26-In. X 26-In.. Rose Tree bedding collections are custom looks and details, designed for today's lifestyle. The Moselle bedding collection features a combination of luxurious fabrics and trims and provides a completely reversible look. The plush, over-sized comforter features a solid quilted matelasse with hand tied knots and reverses to hydrangea print. The shams are reversible with button closures, and the bed skirt provides split corners and an 18-in. drop. Complete your ensemble with an assortment of coordinating pillows, euro shams, and window treatments. The decorative pillows are reversible and adorned with intricate custom trimmings with hidden zip closures. The euro sham has a textured plaid fabric with button closures. A lined window panel pair with tie backs and a coordinating valance are available to complete this collection. Full set includes: 1 Comforter: 90-in. x 95-in. 1 Bed skirt: 54-in. x 79-in. + 18-in. drop 2 Standard shams: 21-in. x 26-in. Queen set includes: 1 Comforter: 96-in. x 95-in. 1 Bed skirt: 60-in. x 80-in. + 18-in. drop 2 Standard shams: 21-in. x 26-in. King set includes: 1 Comforter: 110-in. x 95-in. 1 Bed skirt: 78-in. x 80-in. + 18-in. drop 2 King shams: 21-in. x 36-in. California King set includes: 1 Comforter: 110-in. x 95-in. 1 Bed skirt: 72-in. x 84-in. + 18-in. drop 2 King shams: 21-in. x 36-in.