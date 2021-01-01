Mohawk Home Moselle Red 5 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor Area Rug

A tile inspired motif of stenciled swirls and medallions is showcased with an ombre of contemporary colors in the modern design of Mohawk Homes Moselle Area Rug in Red. The space dyed red and burgundy base highlights the rugs secondary hues of sunny yellow and light powder blue. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush EverStrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.