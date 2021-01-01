Southern Homewares Moscow Mules 12 oz. Copper Mug

Go ahead, mix up the classic vodka cocktail, the Moscow Mule in our Copper-Clad Stainless Steel lined Moscow Mule Mug. Mug is handcrafted from stainless steel with a copper plated exterior, a fun and authentic way to enjoy our Moscow Mule's. Unlike traditional copper mug's that become to cold to the touch, our Copper Mug is the perfect solution for your ice cold cocktails. Just add your vodka, lime juice, ginger beer, mint, and enjoy. Capacity of the mug is 12 oz.