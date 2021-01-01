From world menagerie
Mosca Ottoman with Cushion
A true style chameleon, ottomans adapt to their surroundings in any setting. One minute they’re a footrest; the next, they’re disguised as an impromptu table or spare seat. Measuring 16.5'' H x 28.75'' W x 16.5'' D, this outdoor ottoman is topped off with a sangria-hued cushion with white piping for comfort. Crafted from inherently weather-resistant resin wicker with a steel inner frame, you can leave it uncovered outdoors without worry! Cushion Color: Sangria