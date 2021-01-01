Mosca Curio Cabinet

This cabinet will add beauty and design to any room. This detailed and stylish cabinet has tempered glass doors and shelves and is uniquely designed to be a welcome addition to your decorative collection. This sophisticated cabinet features vivid carving and molding detail which adds a classical touch and distinguished look and feel. The open shelves are the perfect place to display glassware or other collectibles in a fashionable way. This curio cabinet is a compliment to any home.