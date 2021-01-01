Mortenson 2-Door Bar Cabinet

The perfect size for your kitchen, den or game room, this little two door Wine Cabinet makes entertaining your friends and family so much easier! Finished in our Bronte Light Brown, the door fronts have an open fretwork over glass, allowing you to catch glimpses of what you have stored inside. And inside, you have three open compartments, three bottle storage racks, hanging glass racks, plus a spacious pull out drawer to keep all those napkins, openers and stirs! Perfect!