Mortar Wall Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Satin Nickel - (700WSMTRS-LED930)

The Mortar Wall Light by Tech Lighting is a contemporary fixture that features a cubed body style with two contrasting finishes that establishes a seamless, minimalist vibe. The sconce can be fixated in a multi-directional function, allowing light to be directed to any desired position. Integrated LED lamping is fully dimmable (electronic low-voltage dimmer sold separately) and is moderately sized for ideal placement in kitchens, hallways, bedrooms, and other interior living spaces, both residential and commercial. Tech Lighting has developed a reputation for excellence in the past 25 years, built on their contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. The Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Metallics. Finish: Satin Nickel