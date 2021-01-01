Trademark Fine Art 'Morskie Oko 2' Canvas Art by Maciej Duczynski

Artist: Maciej DuczynskiSubject: LandscapeStyle: Natural ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features mountains in the distance of a landscape. Prominent Colors: Blue, Grey, Black, Light Blue, Green Maciej Duczynski is perhaps the most well-known of all the Polish landscape and travel photographers, known particularly for his photographs of Norway. Born November 2, 1975 in Katowice, has discovered his passion for photography traveling around Europe during Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.