From california bear lovers

California Bear Lovers Morro Bay CA Galaxy Bear Abstract Geometrical Animal Stars Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

For Morro Bay, California residents bears lovers and wildlife, as well as astronomy and space Californian pride. Purple & blue minimal geometry bear. Give this to someone that loves animals, nature and galaxy designs. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com