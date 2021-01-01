From morris products

Morris 72611 14.5W 5000K LED Recessed Lighting Retrofit Kit, Baffled Bezel, 1200 lm, 120V, 5'- 6', White

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Morris 72611 14.5W 5000K LED Recessed Lighting Retrofit Kit.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com