From safavieh
Safavieh Morocco Glass Table Lamp, One Size , Silver
Advertisement
Included: 2 Light Bulb(s)Light Bulb Base: E26 Medium (standard)Light Bulb Type: CflNumber of Light Bulbs: 2Power Source: Plug-InShape: DrumSwitch Type: 3-Way SwitchUl Location Rating: DryWattage (watts): 13wMeasurements: 15 Width/Inches, 15 Depth/Inches, 28 Height/InchesCord Length (ft.): 5 FtBottom Diameter: 15 InTop Diameter: 15 InShade Height: 10 InWeight (lb.): 5.3 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 100% GlassMetal Finish: ChromeShade Material: CottonCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: TraditionalCertifications And Listings: Ul ListedCountry of Origin: Imported