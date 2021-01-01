Safavieh Moroccan Tassel Shag Collection MTS413B Area Rug 6'7" x 6'7" Square Ivory/Light Blue

Fashionable shag rug style works in any room of the home, from the bedroom, living room, dining room, or home office Refined machine-woven construction ensures an easy-care and virtually non-shedding rug Made from enhanced premium polyester and polypropylene fibers providing both comfort and durability High 0.7-inch pile thickness provides a delightfully plush feeling underfoot Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their specialty and expertise in crafting the trendiest and highest quality designs and selection of colors; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today