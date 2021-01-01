From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Moroccan Lattice Dark Khaki/Cream Area rug, 2'6x3'9
Mohawk modern basics Moroccan Lattice area rug features Casual style and a geometric pattern Measures: 2'6x3'9 | pile Height: 0. 5 Machine Tufted with 100% polyester (ever Strand PET) Loop Cut Loop pile | hard Latex backing provides grip Easy to clean | area rugs should be spot cleaned with a solution of mild detergent and water or cleaned professionally. Regular vacuuming helps rugs remain attractive and serviceable. Made in USA since 1928